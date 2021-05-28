Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Need to draft a pitching staff from scratch? Here's whom you should pick

FOX Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are the shut-down, no-doubt aces in MLB right now? We're doing a little draft to find out. Alrighty, friends, here are the ground rules for this exercise. We’re going to go back and forth making selections for our "if the playoffs started tomorrow five-man pitching rotation." We’re drafting players for the purpose of starting a postseason game tomorrow, so injured players such as Justin Verlander are off the board. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll assume that each of our fake teams has an identically average bullpen, offense and defense.

www.foxsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports Mlb Writers#Pelicans#Orioles#Cubs#Marlins#Hall Of Fame#Yanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 17 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,900) Cole is one of three 10K-plus pitchers going on Monday and it's tough to imagine not have two of them. The Rangers are one of the most strikeout-prone teams in the league and Cole has recorded 78 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. Not much to overthink here.
NHLq13fox.com

NHL Draft 101: Here's what you need to know

The Seattle Kraken have already been wheeling and dealing - signing their first player since officially being welcomed as the 32nd team in the National Hockey League. Next comes the expansion draft, followed by the full NHL Draft on July 23-24. That is about one month later than usual. The...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Billy McKinney Scratched From Saturday’s Lineup

Billy McKinney was scratched from Saturday’s lineup versus the Padres with right knee soreness, according to David Lennon. He was slated to bat sixth and start in right field. Mason Williams will start in his place. The outfielder left Tuesday’s rout at the hands of the Orioles a couple innings...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 6/13

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Sunday, June 13

Sunday, June 13, has a frontloaded 11-game slate with nine tilts in the 1 p.m. time slot. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Tracking Jacob deGrom’s 2021 season: Start #10

In the tenth start of his 2021 season, Jacob deGrom was once again brilliant. He struck out ten, didn’t walk anyone, and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings of work, and he has a 0.56 ERA on the season. That’s the best ERA through the first ten starts of a pitching season in the history of ERA.
MLBNECN

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target at MLB Trade Deadline

Five starters Sox could target at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Boston Red Sox are going to contend this season, they'll need some reinforcements in the starting rotation. U.S. & World. Red Sox starters have struggled mightily as of late, allowing 40 earned runs in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Yankees are making a surprising move with Aaron Judge tonight

The New York Yankees are trying something different in the outfield against the Rays by moving Aaron Judge to a new position. The Yankees need something to get them out of their recent slump. Maybe a change for Aaron Judge is the answer. When New York finishes their series against...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Baez scratched from Sunday's Cubs lineup

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a recurrence of the thumb injury that kept him out of three games earlier this week. Sergio Alcantara, who had homered in two of the previous three games, was slated to fill in at shortstop. Eric Sogard was in the original lineup at second base.