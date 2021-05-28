Need to draft a pitching staff from scratch? Here's whom you should pick
Who are the shut-down, no-doubt aces in MLB right now? We're doing a little draft to find out. Alrighty, friends, here are the ground rules for this exercise. We’re going to go back and forth making selections for our "if the playoffs started tomorrow five-man pitching rotation." We’re drafting players for the purpose of starting a postseason game tomorrow, so injured players such as Justin Verlander are off the board. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll assume that each of our fake teams has an identically average bullpen, offense and defense.www.foxsports.com