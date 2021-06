Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm on the Navy‘s “divest-to-invest” strategy that they say is leaving the service vulnerable to a rising China. Faced with tough budgetary decisions and with an eye toward threats of the future, the Navy has committed to decommissioning 15 ships and reduced its procurement by close to 9% to redirect funds toward research and development for future warfare capabilities. The plan is to divest in current capabilities and invest in future war tech.