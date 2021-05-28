CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

London’s FTSE 100 has returned to its highest point since the start of a Covid-19 crash that wiped hundreds of billions of pounds off the index last year. Blue-chips ticked back up to 7,172.5 after gaining another 25.8 points on Tuesday, to its highest close since Feb 21 2020, the last day before the pandemic gripped the markets. It was on the next trading day, Feb 24 2020, that the top flight had its biggest fall in more than four years with around £62bn wiped off the index.