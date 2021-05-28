Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Friday sun alert in Crescent City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Crescent City News Watch
 18 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aEVZIuV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

