To know 9-year-old Sammy Dunnuck is to be enchanted by him. He doesn't talk much, but he doesn't need to. The eyes tell the story. His long, fluttering eyelashes bring attention to the kindest set of eyes you'll ever see. They dart back and forth, taking in every scene of which he is a part. He sees everything and, chances are, he knows everything too. Sammy seems to be in on a secret that will never be revealed to the rest of us.