Sheridan, WY

Friday rain in Sheridan: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 18 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in Sheridan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sheridan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aEVZ93D00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sheridan, WY
