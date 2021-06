When Spine BioPharma was looking for support in redeveloping and manufacturing a drug product recently, they found a partner in Emergent BioSolutions. As a contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), Emergent would be able to quickly ramp up production of the drug at hand, and it would also be able to convert it to a form that would make it stable at room temperature, through a process called lyophilization. That process—also known as freeze-drying—would, in turn, simplify logistics for shipping and storage.