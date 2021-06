There is still a solid 20 percent of the population across the country who steadfastly refuse to get vaccinated, which is just 10 percent more than the 70 percent necessary to reach herd immunity — the breaking point needed to make it harder for the virus to spread from person to person. It is still unclear how many people were infected with COVID-19, which would in theory make them immune, and did not get vaccinated and how that number fits into the herd immunity equation.