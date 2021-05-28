Watertown Daily Weather Forecast

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.