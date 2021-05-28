Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Watertown Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 18 days ago

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aEVYyR200

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
43
Followers
191
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watertown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(WATERTOWN, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Watertown Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.