Batesville, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 18 days ago

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Batesville, AR
With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

