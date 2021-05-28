Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.