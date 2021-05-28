Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville
BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
