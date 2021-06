Today, the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, and Department of Labor announced measures to address the People’s Republic of China’s ongoing human rights abuses and use of forced labor in Xinjiang. We will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote accountability for the PRC government’s use of forced labor as well as its genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. We stand with our allies around the world in calling for an immediate end to the PRC’s crimes and for justice for the many victims.