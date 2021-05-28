Cancel
Oxford, NC

Oxford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 18 days ago

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEVYs8g00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

