Oxford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



