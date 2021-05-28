Oxford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.