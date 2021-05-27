Yes, Democrats Should Fear The Crime Wave

Crime exploded in the 1960s and 1970s, and stayed on an upward trajectory up until the 1990s. Then, suddenly, it fell. And kept falling. The cause of the decline has been the subject of stacks of sociological studies, but no one has been able to pinpoint a single overriding reason why crime went into retreat in the final decade of the 20th century and remained at bay in the first two decades of this century. Maybe it was the baby boomer generation mellowing into middle age. Perhaps it was the rise in the use of anti-depressants and other mood-altering prescription medications. Tougher policing and increased incarceration may have had something to do with it, as well as reduced lead exposure, good economic times and urban gentrification.