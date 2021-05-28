Cancel
Brownwood, TX

A rainy Friday in Brownwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 18 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Brownwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVYe1k00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brownwood, TX
With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

