Daily Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
