Athens, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Athens

Athens Digest
 18 days ago

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVYcGI00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

