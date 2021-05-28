Cancel
How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

By The Associated Press
GreenwichTime
 28 days ago

For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm. Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 342 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021. To avoid the distortions caused by sign-on bonuses, the sample includes only CEOs in place for at least two years.

