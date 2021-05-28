Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Storms and showers possible this evening

By Mason Brighton
newschannel6now.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to have cooler conditions. We will only have a high of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. However, we aren’t done with rain chances quite yet. We will have a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Going into Saturday, we will continue isolated shower chances. For the most part, most everyone will stay dry. However, a few sprinkles or light showers cannot be ruled out. The high on Saturday will be 76, with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for the next several days as the weather pattern overall is just favorable for cooler, wetter weather.

