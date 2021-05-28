Cancel
Business

Prices up 3.6 percent in April, reflecting upward trend, but policymakers say it’s temporary

By Rachel Siegel, Andrew Van Dam
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices were up by 3.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, continuing a trend of rising inflation, although economic policymakers say the increases aren’t here to stay. Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that prices rose 0.6 percent in the past month alone. However, consumer spending fell 0.1 percent in April compared to March, after adjusting for inflation.

Janet Yellen
#U S Economy#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#The Federal Reserve#Covid#Americans#Medicaid#Fed Chair#Treasury#Republicans#White House#Gop
