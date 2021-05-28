Prices up 3.6 percent in April, reflecting upward trend, but policymakers say it’s temporary
Prices were up by 3.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, continuing a trend of rising inflation, although economic policymakers say the increases aren’t here to stay. Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that prices rose 0.6 percent in the past month alone. However, consumer spending fell 0.1 percent in April compared to March, after adjusting for inflation.www.washingtonpost.com