Troy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
