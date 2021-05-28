4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
