Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 18 days ago

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aEVYIns00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
89
Followers
178
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Sunday has sun for Gainesville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GAINESVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gainesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Get weather-ready — Gainesville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gainesville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...