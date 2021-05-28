Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Daily Weather Forecast

Marshfield News Flash
 18 days ago

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEVXm7l00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

