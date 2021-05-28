Marshfield Daily Weather Forecast
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.