Abingdon, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Abingdon

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 18 days ago

ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Abingdon, VA
With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Abingdon, VA
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(ABINGDON, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Abingdon Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Get weather-ready — Abingdon's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Abingdon: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;