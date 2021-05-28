4-Day Weather Forecast For Abingdon
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
