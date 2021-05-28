4-Day Weather Forecast For Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



