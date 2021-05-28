Cancel
Talladega, AL

Friday rain in Talladega: Ideas to make the most of it

Talladega News Flash
 18 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Friday is set to be rainy in Talladega, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Talladega:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aEVXe3x00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

