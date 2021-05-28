Daily Weather Forecast For Sonora
SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
