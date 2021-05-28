Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sonora

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 18 days ago

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEVXdBE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
52
Followers
183
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Tuesday has sun for Sonora — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SONORA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sonora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Take advantage of Friday sun in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sonora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SONORA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sonora Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Sonora

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sonora: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Get weather-ready — Sonora’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sonora: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;