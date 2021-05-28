Another cloudy day in Marion — make the most of it with these activities

(MARION, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



