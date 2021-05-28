Cancel
Marion, IL

Another cloudy day in Marion — make the most of it with these activities

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 18 days ago

(MARION, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVXcIV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion, IL
