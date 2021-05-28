Weather Forecast For Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
