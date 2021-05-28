Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Weather Forecast For Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 18 days ago

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aEVXaX300

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

