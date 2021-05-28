Lucedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
