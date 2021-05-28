Cancel
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 18 days ago

LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aEVXZbC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lucedale, MS
With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

