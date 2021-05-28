3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Jacksonville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity to own a well maintained 2BR 1BA bungalow with HUGE privacy fenced back yard!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Stremsterfer, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDY0ODElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Location Location Location... Eisenhower school only blocks away, Hospital, Fairgrounds, shopping, and dining all close by. Three levels of living space in the Cape Code style home, Main floor has large Living Room, Formal Dining room, Kitchen with Pantry, Main floor laundry walks out to nice patio and fenced back yard. 1yr old 15ft Round above ground Pool will stay. Two large bedrooms on second level with full bath. Bsmt has room used as 3rd bedroom, Family Room is currently used as Master (4th bdrm) Home features new wood plank flooring on main level, original hard woods on second floor. Updated HVAC, Central Air and Water Heater 1.5 yrs old, New Patio Slider door with Screen, Updated main floor bath, New Bsmt Windows, Paint Sealed Bsmt walls, New Front porch to great visitors. Roof and windows only 8yrs old.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Constance Heskett, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDYzNzklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Looking for a Small Town Community with easy access to City Amenities? This is it! With just a short drive to Jacksonville, this bungalow is a great pick-up for any and all. Inside you'll find a roomy living room, an eat-in kitchen, 2 comfortable size bedrooms and 1 bath. Other amenities include front covered porch, side covered porch, fenced back yard and 2c det garage situated on a large lot. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS-IS condition! First Look Good Through 05/12/2021. Buyers premium 5% or $2500 whichever greater.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Do, Do Realty Services, Inc. at 217-391-3636</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDY0OTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This home is ready for your finishing touches. The home has a new kitchen, new drywall, new plumbing, new heat pump and ready for new flooring. The plumbing needs to be finished and some of the drywall. The backyard has plenty of room. There is a detached 2-car garage. Lots of potential!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan Miller DeSollar & Wessler Bros Agency, LLC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODQ5OTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>