Jacksonville, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 18 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aEVXYiT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

