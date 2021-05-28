3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



