Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Friday has sun for Gallup — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 18 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gallup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gallup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVXXpk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
82
Followers
165
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallup, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Get weather-ready — Gallup’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gallup: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;