Americus, GA

Americus Daily Weather Forecast

Americus Updates
 18 days ago

AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEVXWx100

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Americus, GA
With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

