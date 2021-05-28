Americus Daily Weather Forecast
AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
