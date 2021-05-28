Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 18 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Friday is set to be rainy in Dickson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dickson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEVXV4I00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
69
Followers
187
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickson, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dickson, TNPosted by
Dickson Digest

Sun forecast for Dickson — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(DICKSON, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dickson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dickson, TNPosted by
Dickson Digest

Rainy forecast for Dickson? Jump on it!

(DICKSON, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dickson Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Dickson, TNPosted by
Dickson Digest

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Dickson

(DICKSON, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dickson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.