Clinton Weather Forecast

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 96 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.