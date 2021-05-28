Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Clinton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 18 days ago

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVXTIq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
66
Followers
160
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clinton, NCPosted by
Clinton Voice

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CLINTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clinton, NCPosted by
Clinton Voice

Clinton is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(CLINTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.