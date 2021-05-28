Clinton Weather Forecast
CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
