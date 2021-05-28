Cancel
Immokalee, FL

Weather Forecast For Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEVXSQ700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

