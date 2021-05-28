Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
