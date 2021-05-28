Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Coos Bay Digest
 18 days ago

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEVXQef00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

