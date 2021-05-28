Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 18 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEVXMMz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twentynine Palms, CA
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

