Twentynine Palms Weather Forecast

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 97 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 97 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 98 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 99 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



