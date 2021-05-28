Cancel
Salinas, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salinas

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 18 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aEVXLUG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

