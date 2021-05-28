4-Day Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.