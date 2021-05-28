Daily Weather Forecast For Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.