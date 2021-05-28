Cancel
Evansville, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Evansville

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 18 days ago

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aEVXKbX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evansville, IN
With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

