Wilmington, NC

Friday has sun for Wilmington — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
 18 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) A sunny Friday is here for Wilmington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aEVXIq500

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmington, NC
