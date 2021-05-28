Erie Daily Weather Forecast

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 38 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.