Oceanside, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
 18 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oceanside Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEVXFBu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

