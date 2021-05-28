3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oceanside Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



