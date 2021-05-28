Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



