Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 18 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aEVXDQS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

