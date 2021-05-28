Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.