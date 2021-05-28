Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Friday rain in Huntsville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 18 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Friday is set to be rainy in Huntsville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huntsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aEVXCXj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
123
Followers
200
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Wednesday has sun for Huntsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntsville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;