Brownsville, TX

Brownsville Daily Weather Forecast

Brownsville News Watch
 18 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aEVXAmH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

