Gainesville Daily Weather Forecast

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night High 92 °F, low 67 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.