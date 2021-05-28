Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 18 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aEVX9yn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
147
Followers
225
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Get weather-ready — Gainesville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gainesville: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;