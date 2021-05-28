Gainesville Daily Weather Forecast
GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
