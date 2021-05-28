Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
