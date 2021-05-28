Cancel
Greenville, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville Voice
 18 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aEVX7DL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

