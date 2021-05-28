Cancel
Augusta, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 18 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVX6Kc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

