4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.