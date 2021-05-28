Cancel
Providence, RI

Providence Weather Forecast

Providence Bulletin
 18 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEVX5Rt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Heavy rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Providence County, RIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Northwest Providence STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 17 miles south of Worcester, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Oxford, Uxbridge, Charlton, Dudley, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Douglas, Woodstock and Pomfret.