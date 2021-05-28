Providence Weather Forecast

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Heavy rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 53 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 58 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.