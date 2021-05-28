Cancel
Ocala, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ocala

Ocala Updates
 18 days ago

OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aEVX4ZA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

