4-Day Weather Forecast For Ocala
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.