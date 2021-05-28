4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.