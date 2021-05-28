Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Oxnard

Posted by 
Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 18 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) A sunny Friday is here for Oxnard, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxnard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVX2ni00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
274
Followers
197
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related